Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 3,015 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 935,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,592 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 672.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

