Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.65. 44,604,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,481,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

