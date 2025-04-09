Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.25 and last traded at $127.35. 3,302,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,154,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.65.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

