Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $82.52. 20,836,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,195,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

