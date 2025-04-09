Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 42,431,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 76,573,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

