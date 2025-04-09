Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 249.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 92,596 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

