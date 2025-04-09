Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 83,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 662,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $427,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,649.85. This represents a 13.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

