Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Trading 6.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.80. 98,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 290,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.