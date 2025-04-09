PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 105578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.