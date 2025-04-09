Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,142,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,982 shares.The stock last traded at $54.28 and had previously closed at $54.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

