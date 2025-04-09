Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,142,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,982 shares.The stock last traded at $54.28 and had previously closed at $54.19.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
