Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 1,039,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,186,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.