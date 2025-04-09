Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.67. 1,049,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,998,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CXB. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

About Calibre Mining

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.