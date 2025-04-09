Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 734,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,545,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,926 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 292,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

