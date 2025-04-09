Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 129,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 862,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 854,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 521,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

