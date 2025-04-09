GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 15,455,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,752,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

