Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 96,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 434,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 89.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $12,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 210.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

