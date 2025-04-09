Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.38. 83,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 90,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.29 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

