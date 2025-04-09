Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,985,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,805,379 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $58.94.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

