Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.11. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 744,516 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.