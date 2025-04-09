Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.33, but opened at $84.03. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 420,683 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $3.46 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

