SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $11.83. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 622,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $714.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

In related news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.