iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 280,418 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 6,524.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 108,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 106,482 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.