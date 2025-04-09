iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 280,418 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
