Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mercer International Call Options (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,940% compared to the average volume of 743 call options.

Mercer International Stock Up 0.1 %

MERC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 625,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mercer International by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

