Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,999. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $544,937,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

