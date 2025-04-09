QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.80 and last traded at $122.51, with a volume of 1648431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

