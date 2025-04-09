Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,838. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

