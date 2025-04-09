Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $247.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.68.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.