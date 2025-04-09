AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $36.29. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 1,813,160 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

