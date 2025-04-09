Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.99. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 126,855 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $701.85 million, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Andrew Phillip Cole bought 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $75,505.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $75,505.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 53,110 shares valued at $516,398. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 63.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.