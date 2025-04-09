Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.46. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,245,091 shares traded.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

