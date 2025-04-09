Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 1445530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

