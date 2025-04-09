Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 1445530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.