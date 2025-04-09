Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.36. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 559,329 shares traded.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $725.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

