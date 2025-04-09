NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.41. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 653,994 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

The company has a market cap of $784.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.