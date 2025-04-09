Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

Terex (NYSE: TEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

3/19/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 236,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

