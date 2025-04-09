JMP Securities Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,327.28.

BKNG stock traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $4,160.35. 109,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,726.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,758.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

