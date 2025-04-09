Waddell & Associates LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

