Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

NYSE:HUM traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $273.55. 611,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

