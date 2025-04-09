Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Norfolk Southern stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. 292,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.45.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,089,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,714,927,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after acquiring an additional 580,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.