Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 803,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,594,000 after purchasing an additional 659,931 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.07.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $478.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.