Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 62,836 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,836 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chevron worth $431,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

