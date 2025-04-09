KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $238,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 110.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

