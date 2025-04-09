Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 709,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

