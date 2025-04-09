Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$17,500.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 14,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 35,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 29,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,369.55.

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 53,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,249.80.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GWM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.16. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

