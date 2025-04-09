APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

