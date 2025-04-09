QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,654,000 after purchasing an additional 709,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

