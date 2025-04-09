Head to Head Survey: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) & Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Enfusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and Enfusion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $226.71 million 3.69 -$13.69 million $0.07 64.64 Enfusion $201.61 million 6.73 $6.03 million $0.03 350.83

Analyst Recommendations

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enfusion 0 2 2 0 2.50

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 96.69%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 3.97% 3.60% 2.53% Enfusion 1.70% 6.67% 4.86%

Volatility & Risk

VTEX has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VTEX beats Enfusion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

