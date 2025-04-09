Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $145.79 and last traded at $147.19, with a volume of 362112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.34.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.