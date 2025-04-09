Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $169.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $95.73 and last traded at $97.79. 30,745,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 20,106,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
