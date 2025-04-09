Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $169.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $95.73 and last traded at $97.79. 30,745,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 20,106,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

