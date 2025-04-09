Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $553.81 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.42. The company has a market cap of $506.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

