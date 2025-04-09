Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.66. 324,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

